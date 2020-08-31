Cougar, Lancer, Knight CC teams compete

Van Wert independent sports

Cross country teams from Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview were in action on Saturday, as the Knights crossed the state line to compete, while Van Wert and Lincolnview traveled to Delphos, with the Lancers bringing back a team title.

Lancers, Cougars at Blue Jay Invitational

DELPHOS — Lincolnview won the Gold (small school) title at Saturday’s Blue Jay Invitational. The Lancers scored 44 points to easily outdistance Kalida (74 points). The remaining order of finish was Antwerp, Delphos St. John’s, Waynesfield-Goshen, Leipsic, Ottoville and Lima Central Catholic.

Lincolnview had four runners in the top 11: Daegan Hatfield (4th, 18:25.06), Jackson Robinson (8th, 19:02.52), Brandon Renner (10th, 19:06.18) and Conner Baldauf (11th, 19:06.18). Trey Evans rounded out the scoring for the Lancers, finishing 18th with a time of 20:12.69.

Van Wert placed third (73 points) in the Blue division, behind Columbus Grove (48) and Anna (51). Hunter Sherer placed third overall with a time of 17:31.01 and Gage Springer posted a seventh place finish, clocking in at 18:00.71. In addition, Gage Wannemacher finished 12th (18:19.75), Jayden Welker 21st (19:15.41) and Jacob Sealscott 30th (19:34.13).

On the girls’ side, Linconlview’s Madison Langdon finished second overall, posting a time of 19:13.65. Waynesfield-Goshen’s Taylor Spencer won the individual title with a time of 18:59.52.

The Lady Lancers placed fifth as a team, with Julia Stetler finishing 24th (23:07.33), Dylann Carey 42nd (24:48.43) Maceyn Snyder 58th (25:45.78) and Emma Hatcher 68th (26:36.58).

Van Wert enjoyed success as well, with Kyra Welch placing fifth overall with a time of 21:09.81, followed by Rachel Spath (16th, 22:34.14), Macy Johnson (19th, 22:50.58), Carly Smith (22nd, 22:58.15) and Tyra McClain (23rd, 23:02.49).

Anna won the team title with 61 points followed by Delphos St. John’s (69), Van Wert (77), Columbus Grove (110) and Lincolnview (166). Antwerp, Waynesfield-Goshen, Bath, Leipsic, Spencerville and Ottoville rounded out the team standings.

Crestview runs at Taylor University

UPLAND (IN) — In the season opener for Crestview, the Knights finished 12th out of 15 teams and the Lady Knights placed 13th out of 15 teams at the Taylor University Invitational.

Hayden Tomlinson was the highest finisher on the boys’ side for Crestview, placing 44th with a time of 18:45.8. Maddux Cunningham placed 59th with a time of 19:20.7, followed by Jayden Renner (74th, personal record 19:45.7), Brian Meyers (82nd, 19:59.8) and Isaiah Watts (109th, 20:44.6).

Emily Greulach led the Lady Knights with a 46th place finish (22:57.2), and Lauren Walls finished 63rd (23:43.4). Adalynn Longstreth placed 82nd with a time of 24:51.8, followed by Megan Mosier (86th, 25:11.3) and Baylee Miller (88th, 25:12.1).

Northview High School won both the boys’ and girls’ team titles.

Crestview is scheduled to compete in the Columbus Grove Invitational on Saturday.