Lancers win!

Lincolnview’s Clayton Leeth shows off some fancy footwork during Saturday’s home soccer match against Lima Central Catholic. Leeth went on to score a goal, Justin Braun had a pair of goals and Ariel Pruden scored on a penalty kick to give the Lancers a 4-0 victory, the first of the season for the Lancers. Lincolnview (1-1-2) will travel to New Knoxville on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young