On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

This Friday night’s high school football broadcast schedules are set for local radio stations 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

WKSD’s broadcast will originate from Paulding as the Panthers (1-0) host the Crestview Knights (0-1). Pregame coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m., which kickoff at 7 p.m.

WERT will broadcast live from Eggerss Stadium as the 1-0 Van Wert Cougars entertain the Defiance Bulldogs (0-1). Pregame coverage is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.