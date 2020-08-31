State EMA encourages disaster planning

COLUMBUS — National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized annually in September to encourage family and community disaster planning not only for a month, but throughout the year. As the state and nation continue to respond to COVID-19, National Preparedness Month is an ideal time for Ohioans to ensure they are prepared for any disaster, including a pandemic.

This year’s theme for NPM is: “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”

“Even while battling the coronavirus, Ohioans have dealt with other emergencies, including floods, tornadoes, and extreme heat,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Disasters can happen at any time, and National Preparedness Month is a good time to ensure you’re ready to handle the next emergency.”

“As the governor said, disasters don’t pause because of the coronavirus,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick. “We have to stay diligent. We have to stay prepared. We have to make plans to protect ourselves and loved ones from hazards and severe weather events that can impact our lives. Making and practicing your emergency plans, which includes having disaster supply kits for the home and car, are just a few things that we all can do to be safe and resilient.”

In coordination with FEMA’s Ready campaign, the Ohio EMA and ReadyOhio encourage households, county EMAs, businesses, schools, and places of worship to plan for emergencies by participating in the weekly themes for NPM 2020:

Week 1 (August 31-September 4): COVID-19 Safety & Preparedness Information

Week 2 (September 7-11): Make an Emergency Plan

Week 3 (September 14-18): Build a Kit

Week 4 (September 21-25): Youth Emergency Preparedness

Throughout September, Ohio EMA will post emergency preparedness information on Facebook and Twitter that coincide with the NPM weekly themes.

Visit ReadyOhio for additional information on emergency safety and preparedness.