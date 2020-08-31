Weekend recap: HS volleyball, soccer

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Antwerp 0

ANTWERP — Lincolnview had no trouble with Antwerp on Saturday, winning in decisive 25-13, 25-14, 25-4.

Kendall Bollenbacher finished with 15 kills, 11 digs and three aces, while Brianna Ebel had a match-high 29 assists. Madison Williams had 10 digs, followed by Zadria King (9) and Ebel (8). MaKayla Blankemeyer finished with 10 kills.

Lincolnview (2-0) will host Continental tonight.

St. Henry 3 Crestview 0

ST. HENRY — Crestview’s season opener was spoiled by perennial Division IV state power St. Henry, 25-14, 25-12 and 25-18 on Saturday.

Laci McCoy and Bailey Gregory each had five kills, while Raegan Hammons finished with a team high 10 digs and Cali Gregory finished with nine assists. Kali Small was 8-8 serving with an ace and Bailey Gregory was 13-14 with an ace.

Crestview (0-1) will travel to Coldwater on Tuesday, then will open the home portion of the schedule against Antwerp on Thursday.

Girls soccer

Crestview 14 Lima Sr. 0

CONVOY — Katelyn Castle scored four goals to lead Crestview to a resounding 14-0 home-opening victory over Lima Sr. on Saturday.

Crestview (3-0) scored five goals within the first 15 minutes nine goals in the first half alone, then two quick goals to start the second half.

“The passing was great and the ball movement was on point the entire game,” Crestview head coach John Dowler said.

Addison Williams had three goals and two assists for the Lady Knights, while Addyson Dowler finished with a pair of goals. Addessa Alverez scored a goal and had two assists and Hailey Owesly recorded a goal and an assist. Hannah Dickson, Jade Scheaffer and Missy Joseph each scored a goal and Macy Kulwicki notched an assist.

Crestview will host Miller City on Thursday.