Venedocia Lions set fair serving schedule

VW independent/submitted information

The Venedocia Lions Club will once again be serving its sausage sandwiches before, during, and possibly after the official dates of the 2020 Van Wert County Fair.

The Lions Club trailer, located at the northwest corner of the Junior Fair Building, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, for those on the grounds setting up and also the general public.

The hours of operation are as follows:

Wednesday, September 2 — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (pre-fair set-up)

Thursday, September 3 — 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Friday, September 4 — 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5 — 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 6 — 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Monday, September 7 — 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 8 — 8 a.m.-noon or ? (open while sausage left and until it’s gone)

The Lions Club offers sausage sandwiches with add-ons of cheese and egg and with a selection of condiments, along with a variety of beverages.

Once again this year, the club has Lincolnview Band Boosters helping in the trailer.

Visit the Venedocia Lions on Facebook or on the club’s website, venedocialions.org, for a complete schedule of sausage trailer events and other information about the club.