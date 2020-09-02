County Foundation seeks grant applicants

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation serves as a philanthropic vehicle for individuals, corporations, and organizations by administering grants to charitable organizations. Together, those entities create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for the community.

This grant cycle is the second round of the new application process and program that launched in Spring 2020. The online grants manager compiles information and support materials for The Van Wert County Foundation’s software system for managing online applications and grants. This relatively new process allows grantees an easy way to see the status of a grant, check due dates, and submit electronic grant reports (if required).

“We recommend that applicants carefully read the instructions and reference materials found on our website before registering and starting their application. If an applicant encounters issues or has questions, we ask that they contact our office at 419.238.1743.” states, Amanda Miller, marketing & resource development manager.

The grant application and additional information can be found here.

Letters of submission are due October 15, while the grant application (online submissions only) are due November 1.