HS Roundup: soccer, volleyball, golf

Van Wert independent sports

Soccer

Van Wert 3 Defiance 2 (boys)

Micah Rager, Serafin Hernandez and Christian Eberle each scored goals and the Cougars notched their first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over visiting Defiance on Tuesday.

Rager and Gage Lutz each had assists for Van Wert (1-3, 1-0 WBL). The Cougars will travel to Miller City next Tuesday.

Defiance 5 Van Wert 0 (girls)

DEFIANCE — The Lady Cougars fell to 0-4 on the season with Tuesday’s 5-0 loss at Defiance.

Van Wert will host Ottoville on Thursday.

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Ottoville 0

OTTOVILLE — The Lady Lancers ran their record to 3-0 with a 25-7, 25-16, 25-14 win at Ottoville.

Kendall Bollenbacher led Lincolnview with 11 kills, while Madison Williams finished with nine. Zadria King tallied 11 digs and Williams chipped in with nine, while Brianna Ebel led the way with 25 assists.

Lincolnview will return to action next Tuesday at Elida.

Kalida 3 Van Wert 2

Visiting Kalida defeated Van Wert in five sets on Tuesday, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11.

Finley Foster had 38 assists for the Lady Cougars, while Carlee Young recorded 25 digs, followed by Mariana Ickes (20) and Izzy Carr (15). Kayla Krites had 14 kills and four blocks, while Jaylyn Rickard finished with a dozen kills.

The Lady Cougars (1-3) are scheduled to host Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Coldwater 3 Crestview 0

COLDWATER — Crestview dropped to 0-2 on the young season, as Coldwater topped the Lady Knights 25-22, 25-17, 25-14.

Cali Gregory led the Lady Knights by going 10-10 with an ace at the service line, and she finished with a team high 17 assists and seven kills. Myia Etzler was 8-8 serving with an ace, and Bailey Gregory and Kali Small each had 10 digs.

The Lady Knights will face Antwerp in the home opener Thursday night. Five seniors will be honored before the match – Lindsey Barnes, Lexi Dull, Bailey Gregory, Raegan Hammons and Small.

Golf

Van Wert 173 Kenton 196 (boys)

KENTON — The improving Van Wert brought back a Western Buckeye League golf victory on Tuesday, finishing 23 strokes better than Kenton, 173-196.

Evan Knittle was as match medalist with a 41, followed by Cameron Terhark with a 42. Jace Fast carded a 44 and Blake Bohyer rounded out the scoring with a 46.

The Cougars improved their record to 3-2 in the WBL. They’ll return to action at Willow Bend Thursday against Lima Shawnee.

Delphos Jefferson 184 Antwerp 227 Crestview 238 (girls)

Crestview finished third in a tri-match with Delphos Jefferson and Antwerp at Hickory Sticks on Tuesday.

Brianna Hahn led the Lady Knights with a 51, including an even-par three on the fourth hole. Elizabeth Gent fired a 56, followed by Kayla Leppard and Audrey Litchtensteiger (66).

Delphos Jefferson’s Riley Smith was the match medalist with a 42, and Anna Fitch was the runner-up with a 44. Antwerp was led by McCartney Lucas, shot shot a 47.

Parkway 6 Crestview 0 (boys)

CELINA — Parkway defeated Crestview 6-0 in match play at Celina Lynx on Tuesday. Here are the results:

Adam Stephenson 5 up over Evan Scarlett; Hunter Gibson 5 up over Will Sharp; Hunter Bruns 5 up over Tanner Myers; Roman Leszinske 5 and 3 over Trey Skelton; Kaden Boroff 3 up over Tyler Hart and Camdyn Clay 4 up over Ethan Best.