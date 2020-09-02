YWCA’s Purple Light sales to end soon

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that the YWCA of Van Wert County Victim Services Department staff will once again be bathing the town in purple lights for the month of October, and area residents can join them in their annual Purple Light Nights event.

Purple lights are on sale now until noon this Friday, September 4. No extra lights will be available to purchase after this date. Lights may be purchased with a credit card through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/purple-light-nights-sales-tickets-109818078830) or, for those who prefer to pay with cash or check, a printable form is available on the YWCA events page (www.ywcavanwert.org). Order forms with payment must be received by noon September 4.

“We are excited to offer the option of online sales this year and will hopefully reach a wider audience. Eventbrite offers a convenient option for credit card payments with their online ordering process,” said Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA outreach coordinator.

Purple is the international awareness color for domestic violence and 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men will experience some sort of intimate partner violence, which could include physical, emotional, or mental abuse. For the entire month of October, downtown Van Wert will be illuminated in purple to “shine a light” on domestic violence and bring awareness to the victims who have lost their lives and honor the survivors who have overcome their violent situation. The lights also represent a beacon of hope to current victims letting them know that help is available when they are ready to leave their abuser.

Other awareness events which the YWCA holds annually for Domestic Violence Awareness Month are on hold due to COVID-19. As future events are added, they will be announced on social media as well as on the YWCA website and through digital media sources.

The YWA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.