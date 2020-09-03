Lincolnview enjoys season-best score

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Lincolnview shot a season best 163 in a nine-hole match and went on to defeat Lima Central Catholic (172) and Miller City (201) at Pike run Golf Course on Wednesday.

Landon Price led the Lancers with a 39, followed by Dane Ebel (40), and Evan Miller and Grant Glossett, who each shot a 42.

With the victory, Lincolnview improved to 15-1 in match play.

The Lancers are scheduled to face Ada, Bluffton and Delphos Jefferson next Tuesday.