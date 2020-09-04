3 in Common Pleas Court for hearings

VW independent/submitted information

Three people appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week, including two people who appeared for sentencing hearings.

Robert L. Rupert, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control on two counts of endangering children, each a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Ashley McDougle, 33, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. She then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending her successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Also Wednesday, Adam Blatteau, 39, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by not reporting to the probation department as ordered. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and sentencing scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 23.