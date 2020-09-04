Football Friday scoreboard: Week No. 2

Van Wert independent sports

Two Western Buckeye League upsets – Bath over Kenton and Elida over Ottawa-Glandorf – are among final scores of area football games played during Week No. 2 of the season.

WBL

Van Wert 56 Defiance 20

Bath 21 Kenton 14

Elida 14 Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Shawnee 14 Celina 6

St. Marys Memorial 14 Wapakoneta 7 (OT)

NWC

Crestview 38 Paulding 14

Allen East 46 Bluffton 22

Columbus Grove 52 Ada 18

Spencerville 41 Delphos Jefferson 8

GMC

Wayne Trace 16 Ayersville 12

Fairview 50 Hicksville 7

Tinora 24 Edgerton 0

Fremont (IN) 25 Antwerp 15 (non-conference)

MAC

Coldwater 49 Minster 14

Fort Recovery 43 Parkway 6

Marion Local 21 New Bremen 13

St. Henry 44 Anna 13

Versailles 27 Delphos St. John’s 7

Others

Lima Sr. 14 Clay 10

Lima Central Catholic 35 Licking Valley 13