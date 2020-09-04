HS roundup: volleyball, golf, soccer

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Antwerp 0

CONVOY — The Crestview Lady Knights opened the home portion of their schedule by picking up their first victory of the season, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 over Antwerp.

Five seniors were honored before the match – Lindsey Barnes, Lexi Dull, Bailey Gregory, Raegan Hammons and Kali Small.

Hammons led the way at the service line by going 15-15 with a pair of aces, plus a team-high 14 digs. Small had three aces, Gregory and Myia Etzler each had 11 kills and Cali Gregory had 28 assists in the win.

Antwerp won the junior varsity match in two sets.

Crestview (1-2) will host Marion Local on Tuesday.

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 1

In Western Buckeye League play at Van Wert High School, Wapakoneta defeated the Lady Cougars 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14.

Finley Foster led Van Wert with 21 assists, while Jaylyn Rickard had 14 kills. Mariana Ickes and Carlee Young each had seven kills for the Lady Cougars.

Van Wert (1-4, 1-1 WBL) is scheduled to host Ottoville on Tuesday.

Golf

Shawnee 157 Van Wert 179

Van Wert hosted Shawnee on Thursday, but the Indians (5-0 WBL) proved to be too much for the Cougars, winning 157-179.

Jace Fast led with the Cougars with a 40, followed by Evan Knittle’s 44. Cameron Terhark carded a 46 and Blake Bohyer rounded out the scoring with a 49.

The Cougars (3-3 WBL) will return to action Tuesday against Bryan at home.

Soccer

Lincolnview 0 New Knoxville 0 (boys)

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Lancers and the Rangers played to a 0-0 tie on Thursday, taking Lincolnview’s record to 1-1-3 on the season.

The JV Lancers won 1-0 to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Lincolnview will open NWC play at Spencerville on Tuesday.

Ottoville 7 Van Wert 0 (girls)

The Lady Cougars were shut out at home by Ottoville on Thursday.

Van Wert (0-5) is scheduled to host Wapakoneta on Tuesday.