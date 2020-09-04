Lemonade stand donation…

These youngsters also supported the Van Wert County Humane Society with a recent lemonade stand in Van Wert during the U.S. 127 Yard Sales. The youngsters (from the left) Ruby McCarty, Maria Folvi, Anabell McCarty, Emma Sheets, and Max Folvi — grandchildren of Dianna Early of Van Wert — collected more than $40 for the Humane Society and delivered the money, along with blankets, to the shelter. They also had the chance to hold some kittens and pet a dog. photo provided