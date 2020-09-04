Liberty Baptist provides meals to needy

VW independent/submitted information

A dream became reality as a few individuals with similar hearts met to discuss their burden for the hungry within the community.

With inspiration from her father, Amanda Maple shared: “All of us are one choice away from needing someone to help us.” Britney Beougher added how she loves seeing how such a simple act can bring a smile to someone’s face. “Something that is so small to some people can be a huge stepping stone for another,” she stated.

Another committee member stressed how often there is a focus on helping those abroad, but locally there are also opportunities to share hope and the love of Christ in our own communities too. She once heard that, “People don’t care how much you know, until you show how much you care.” All of us can share Christ’s love with our speech, but it is equally important for this same love to be portrayed in our actions as our walk talks louder than our talk, talks! She concluded, “If we can encourage even one person with a simple meal and give them the hope that Christ has to offer, then it is all worth it.”

On January 21 of this year, Love. Bread. Christ. served its first meal for those in need at the Liberty Baptist Church. The meal is scheduled on a monthly basis with members from the church organizing, volunteering and donating food to make this ongoing outreach happen. Throughout the months, several have enjoyed coming in-house to eat their meal, having meals delivered and picked up meals through the drive-thru concept. As of July 28, over 550 meals have been served. In partnership with the West Ohio Food Bank, around 250 food and vegetable boxes were given in addition to 18 kids snack bags.

Those who are in need of a meal, should mark their calendars to join Liberty Baptist on September 22, October 27, November 17, and December 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Liberty Baptist Church is located at 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert.

For more information about meals, contact Love. Bread. Christ.: Phone: 419.238.2273; email: lovebreadchristmeal@gmail.com; Facebook: “Love. Bread. Christ.”; Text @lovebre/To: 81010