Big second half lifts VW to 56-20 win

Big plays in the second half allowed Van Wert to turn an eight point halftime lead into a 56-20 rout of Defiance at Eggerss Stadium on Friday.

The win boosted Van Wert’s record to 2-0, while Defiance fell to 0-2.

Nate Jackson had a big night against Defiance. Photo courtesy of Jerry Mason

Leading 28-20 to begin the third quarter, the Cougars forced a quick punt, then took just two plays to find the end zone. Owen Treece carried for 23 yards on the first play, then Nate Jackson outraced the Bulldogs down the sideline for a 48-yard score. Damon McCracken’s PAT was good, extending Van Wert’s lead to 35-20. Jackson went on to finish with 106 yards on just nine carries.

Defiance mishandled an ensuing squib kick and Travis Francis pounced on the loose ball at the Bulldog 32. One play later, Treece covered the distance and McCracken added the PAT to make it 42-20.

“I thought that was a huge turning point, because it could have gone either way there with how the half ended with them scoring and cutting it to eight,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “For us to start the second half the way we did with a big stop with a simple adjustment then capitalizing on some of their mistakes – I was really happy with how our guys came out after halftime.”

The Bulldogs fumbled on the next play from scrimmage, but the Cougars were unable to capitalize. Defiance put together an 11-play drive but turned it over on downs, setting up a seven-play drive that ended when Treece connected with Dru Johnson for a 21-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter. Treece finished 15-of-25 for 248 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while Johnson had three catches for 93 yards and a pair of scores.

Treece ended Defiance’s next drive with an interception then stepped aside as Aidan Pratt took over at quarterback. Pratt fired a 38-yard pass to Connor Pratt and a 15-yard pass to Carter Miller before Kaiden Bates scored the game’s final touchdown on a five-yard run, which triggered the running clock rule for the remainder of the game.

Aidan Pratt started the game at defensive end and asserted himself as the game went along.

“He’s a big strong kid and especially against tight ends he’s going to be able to move them and fight off blocks really well,” Recker said. “That really helped control their running game in the second half – he did a great job making plays.”

Van Wert opened the game by taking the opening kickoff and moving 76 yards in six plays and scoring on a five-yard run by Treece. Damon McCracken added the first of eight extra points.

Later in the quarter, Bailey DeTray intercepted Treece and raced 40 yards untouched to the end zone, but the PAT failed, leaving the score 7-6 at the end of the period.

Treece found Jackson for a 16-yard score at the 10:18 mark of the second quarter, but Defiance responded with a 72-yard kickoff return that helped set up a two-yard touchdown run by Jaiden Haynes to make it 14-12.

After a 45-yard run, Jackson scored from five yards out with 8:19 left, then with 3:42 left until halftime, Treece fired a 55-yard touchdown strike to Johnson, allowing the Cougars to go ahead 28-12. However, on fourth and 19, Drew Davis found Simeon Sweeney from 24 yards out, then Davis hit a Drew Kellermyer with the two-point conversion to close the gap to eight shortly before halftime.

Van Wert travel to Wapakoneta Friday for the first road game of the season, while Defiance will play at Shawnee.

Scoring summary

VW 7 21 14 14 – 56

DHS 6 14 0 0 – 20

First quarter

VW – Owen Treece 5-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

DHS – Bailey DeTray 40-yard interception return (kick failed)

Second quarter

VW – Owen Treece 16-yard pass to Nate Jackson (McCracken kick)

DHS – Jaiden Haynes 2-yard run (kick failed)

VW – Nate Jackson 5-yard run (McCracken kick)

VW – Owen Treece 55-yard pass to Dru Johnson (McCracken kick)

DHS – Drew Davis 24-yard pass to Simeon Sweeney (Davis to Drew Kellermyer pass)

Third quarter

VW – Nate Jackson 48-yard run (McCracken kick)

VW – Owen Treece 32-yard run (McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

VW – Owen Treece 21-yard pass to Dru Johnson (McCracken kick)

VW – Kaiden Bates 5-yard run (McCracken kick)