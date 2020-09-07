Marjorie J. Hoblet

Marjorie J. Hoblet, 96, of rural Convoy, passed away at 8:21 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born June 4, 1924, in Harrison Township, the daughter of Lyman and Merle (Finkhousen) Owens, who both preceded her in death. On September 12, 1942, she married Howard Henry Hoblet, who died October 13, 2016.

Survivors include her son, Dr. Kent (Connie) Hoblet of Starkville, Mississippi; a daughter, Janice (Gerry) Herzog of Columbus Grove; one brother, Doyt Owens of Convoy; a sister, Juanita (Norman) Christian of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren, Benjamin (Kristina) Hoblet of Powell, Dr. Aaron (Carrie) Hoblet of Bend, Oregon, Philip (Sarah) Hoblet of Huntersville, North Carolina, Joshua (Ann) Hoblet of Convoy, Joel Hoblet of Columbus, Michael (Bethany) Hoblet of Maineville, Dr. Justin Hoblet of Gig Harbor, Washington, Art (Madhuri) Herzog of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Anne (Christopher) Dorband of Vaugnsville, Abigail (Whitney) Goldsberry of Bluffton, and Mary Herzog of Shanghai, China; and 22 great-grandchildren.

A son, Lee; one sister, Vivian M. Bowers; and six brothers, Marlin Owens, Donald Owens, Waldo Owens, Marvin Owens, Edward Owens, and Robert M. Owens (in infancy), also preceded her in death.

Marjorie was a 1942 graduate of Convoy High School. She was a homemaker and helped her husband operate a dairy farm. She was a member of the former Convoy United Brethren in Christ Church, where she had served as Sunday school treasurer and chairman of the administrative board. More recently, she was a member of Sugar Ridge Church of God.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, September 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial and a committal service will be limited to family and will follow at IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear a facial mask as required by state mandate.

Preferred memorials: Ohio State University Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science for macular degeneration research or Convoy Sugar Ridge Church of God.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.