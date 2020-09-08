Council pres. provides charter info

To the Editor:

In varying capacities, I have been on Van Wert’s City Council for the better part of the last decade. Time and time again over that nearly 10 years one of our long-time councilmen (and former mayor) was emphatic in discussing and driving home the concept of “Home Rule”.

Home rule, which is a major benefit of charter government, can be described as decision-making at the closest level to the citizenry; in this instance, decisions about Van Wert come from citizens of Van Wert, not the state or federal government. It has come time we listened to those with more wisdom and experience, which is exactly the reason your City Council has opted to ask the citizens of Van Wert to support our city government becoming a charter government.

As council president, I am personally in favor of Van Wert becoming a charter city. But, unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation floating around. First, Van Wert adopting a charter form of government is a two-step process that takes more than a year. Step 1, which will occur this November, will ask the citizenry for permission to select a Charter Commission. The commission will consist of 15 of your friends and neighbors, none of which are permitted to hold elected office (like me). That commission will be charged with writing the charter, which in one year (Step 2) will be provided to every registered voter to read and contemplate, then to vote Yes or No in 2021.

Your city administration and city council have been discussing the charter government measure for 23 months (and some of our wiser and more experienced citizens have been discussing it for years). Over the next several weeks your city representatives will be communicating the benefits and potential drawbacks of the charter form of government to all of Van Wert. The intent is to create a wholly informed populace, similar to the voters in other Ohio municipalities where more than half of all cities have adopted charter legislation. Those municipalities, which are both larger and smaller than Van Wert, likely sought the benefit of home rule in addition to ideas such as non-partisan free elections and the ability to hire rather than elect critical city positions, like the law director and auditor (to avoid the situation that occurred at the county level earlier this year). And, to answer a very common question, the city will not have the ability to raise taxes without that coming to a vote from the citizens.

Now, what do we ask of you? Please begin to educate yourself. A good starting point is searching the Van Wert independent website using the word “charter”, where the October 30, 2018, article is easily found. Please remember, your city government has open and advertised hearings on every second and fourth Monday, every month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome and invited. And all meetings are also recorded and available on the city’s website.

Sincerely,

Jon C. Tomlinson, Ph.D.

Van Wert City Council President