Encore Drive-In Nights show scheduled

VW independent/submitted information

FORTH WORTH, Texas — Encore Live presents Kane Brown as the latest music star to join the lineup of 2020’s most exciting, must-see concert series. Dubbed “the future of country,” Brown will air his brand-new, never-before-seen show for one night only on September 26 at drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada as part of the massively popular Encore Drive-In Nights series.

Kane Brown

“We are so humbled by fans’ response to Encore Drive-In Nights following the recent success of our Metallica and Blake Shelton events,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live. “We are excited that Kane Brown, who is such a great artist, has joined our initiative. Our team has been working incredibly hard to provide people with fun and safe enjoyment this year and so far we’ve entertained more than 730,000 fans all over North America. Kane’s upcoming show is further proof that people are really into the drive-in concert experience.”

Since his debut, Brown has quickly established himself as one of the world’s top country music artists and has helped shift the perception of the genre. He ascended to one of the industry’s biggest country stars, becoming the first artist to top all five Billboard Country Charts simultaneously and topping the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with his album Experiment. As a follow up to the critically-acclaimed album Experiment, Brown recently released a seven-song EP called Mixtape Vol. 1 that includes popular collaborations “Be Like That”, featuring Khalid and Swae Lee, and “Last Time I Say Sorry,” the song Brown co-wrote with EGOT winner John Legend. The September 26 concert was recorded live and professionally edited to provide fans with a high-quality, thrilling and intimate front-row experience with the chart-topping artist, featuring interviews, behind-the-scenes storytelling and more.

Encore Drive-In Nights series is presented by leading event production company Encore Live, which has partnered with drive-in theaters across the country to provide music fans the closest thing to world-class, live entertainment in a safe, creative way.

Tickets for the show go on sale September 10 at ticketmaster.com/encore-kanebrown, with early bird ticket pricing available until September 18. For more information and to see if a nearby venue is presenting the show, visit encorenights.com or call a local theater.

Drive-in theaters hosting the concert will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations. For a full list of procedures that Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.

Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for one fan’s individual admission, each purchase for Encore Drive-In Nights’ concerts will admit one carload of fans. That means up to six people can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime show for one price. Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found at https://www.ticketmaster.com/encoredriveinnights.