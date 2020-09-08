Local Dems seek informed voters

To the Editor:

There’s a reason that George Washington in his farewell address to Congress promoted a two-party system. It is part of the crucial “checks and balances” so fundamental to self-governing democracy. When a single party comes into control, there are no checks on graft and fraud. We are witnessing this at the state level in Ohio where Larry Householder has built a political machine that has defrauded Ohio tax payers of $60 million. With one controlling party in State Government, the Householder machine ran amok with bribery and “pay to play” schemes.

Although to a much lesser degree, and we believe with less evil intent, we have witnessed similar events in Van Wert County. The elected Van Wert County Treasurer and the elected Van Wert County Auditor, who were both selected and strongly supported by the controlling party in Van Wert, were incapable of working together. The feud climaxed with the Auditor entering the Treasurer’s office after hours with a member of the controlling party’s Central Committee in the room.

The Treasurer, who was under investigation, has since resigned, and charges were brought against the Auditor by an appointed Henry County Prosecutor. Those charges were investigated by the Van Wert County Sheriff, a member of the controlling party, and the State Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The VW County Grand Jury was convened, and they moved to prosecute the case, which has cost VW County taxpayers to this date over $100,000. A visiting judge from Greene County, a longtime and powerful member of the same party, was appointed. That judge in turn dismissed the case without a jury trial on the basis of lack of evidence,

So what’s the point? The final responsibility for good governance in a democracy lies with the voters. When voters go to the polling place and make uninformed decisions based solely on party convictions, (In Van Wert County history will show that above 70% of voters consistently mark candidates based on the R behind the name.) sometimes those voters have made a mistake.

Informed voting is a responsibility integral to the privileges of democracy. We are not suggesting that you vote Republican or that you vote Democrat; we are suggesting that an informed vote, based on more than a single ideology, is what the founders of the U.S. Constitution intended.

Even if public officials are qualified, under single-party control, fraud and graft are inevitable because of a lack of checks and balances. Please put studied thought into your vote this fall.

Members of

Democratic Central Committee

Van Wert County