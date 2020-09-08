Photography Club gets an official surprise

On August 12, I received an email announcing a new charitable website. I responded that the Van Wert Area Photography Club had disbanded and disbursed all of its physical and financial assets. I signed it as Rex Dolby, the club’s acting secretary and treasurer.

The following morning I received an email from ChairtableRegistration@Ohioattorneygeneral.gov. It provided a link to a three-page Final Report and Asset Disposition Form that I needed to fill out and submit before they would close our file. Page 1 had three parts, page 2 had two parts, and page 3 had four parts.

Of these nine parts, three required such detailed information that I had to comb through minutes, news releases, old club directories, our checkbook, receipt book, and bank statements to find all the information they wanted.

After several days, I assembled the information and mailed the completed form on September 5. During that time, I was also creating a backup file of all my sources of information and copies of each page of the completed form.

The kicker is that I have to keep all this material for three years. At my age, if I croak before then, at least it won’t be my problem.