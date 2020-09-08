Van Wert wins Elida Tennis Invitational
Van Wert independent sports
ELIDA — With victories at singles and “A” doubles, Van Wert narrowly took home the team championship at the Elida Tennis Invitational on Saturday.
Allie Etter won the singles title with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Celina’s Grace Schneider, and Lizzie Rutkowski and Grace Lott captured the “A” doubles crown by rallying to defeat Elida’s Maggie Little and Kenzie Savill 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The Lady Cougars edged Celina in team points, 13-12, followed by Elida (10) and Bluffton (1).
