William S. Hemker

William S. “Bill” Hemker, 87, of Delphos, passed away at 9:35 a.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born September 11, 1932, in Delphos, to Aloysius and Rose (Schmelzer) Hemker, who both preceded him in death. On June 11, 1955, he married Lenore ‘Norie’ (Rode) Hemker, who passed away April 23, 2011.

Bill is survived by three sons, Steve (Lois) Hemker of Landeck, Dale Hemker of Delphos, and John (Laurie) Hemker of Lawrence, Kansas; a daughter, Amy (Steve) Warnecke of Delphos; eight grandchildren, Mike Hemker, Dan (Molly) Hemker, Craig (Elaine) Warnecke, Jen (Jason) Bockey, Tricia (Kurt) Hoersten, and Adam, Olivia and Chloe Hemker; and eight great-grandchildren, with a ninth on the way.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer, Hubert ‘Bud’, and Jim Hemker; and two sisters, Georgia Coke, and Alice Hemker.

Bill was the owner and operator of Reliable Plumbing and Heating from 1965 to 1999, when he retired. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, where he served as an usher. Bill was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1362, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3035, and a member of Eagles Aerie 471. He served with the Delphos Veterans Council doing graveside rites. Bill also donated blood to the American Red Cross, donating 16 gallons. He enjoyed doing woodworking and puzzles. Bill was the handyman and fix-it guy for the family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, with graveside military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, with a K of C Rosary service beginning at 7:45 that evening, followed by a parish wake, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St. in Delphos. Visitation will also be conducted from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. In keeping with state orders, masks are mandatory at the funeral home and church.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude Hospital or St. John’s Parish Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.weberfh.net.