6 people arraigned, 1 sentenced in Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people entered pleas to grand jury indictments and five others changed their pleas to charges against them during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Those arraigned include the following:

Miguel Dejesus Molina Castro, 28, of Portsmouth, pleaded not guilty to one count each of rape, a felony of the first degree, and sexual battery, a third-degree felony offense. Judge Martin D. Burchfield set a $100,000 cash bond in the case and scheduled a pretrial conference for 8 a.m. Monday, September 21.

Duane R. Young Jr., 52, of Lima, entered not guilty pleas to two counts each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a felony of the third degree, and sexual imposition, each a third-degree misdemeanor. A $100,000 cash bond was set in the case and Young will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 22.

Timothy J. Allerton, 41, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, pleaded not guilty to one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism, each a felony of the fourth degree, and three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony.

A $100,000 cash bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, September 23.

Chad A. Young, 32, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and Young will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Monday, September 28.

Jordan Ladd, 28, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. An unsecured personal surety bond was set in the case and Ladd will appear for a pretrial conference at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 30.

Bobby Burnett, 26, of Venedocia, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A personal surety bond was set in the case and Burnett will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. September 23.

Those entering changes of pleas include the following:

April McCollum, 46, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, October 30.

Leiayre Freeman, 28, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of possession of cocaine and attempted tampering with evidence, each a felony of the fourth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed until his successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Ryan Homier, 40, of Toledo, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 14.

Juan F. Hernandez Jr., 40, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. October 14.

Spencer Davis, 29, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 14.

One person was also sentenced this past week.

Brian Schlegel, 37, of Marion, was sentenced to 360 days in jail, with credit for 60 days already served, on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the fourth degree. The sentence was then suspended and he was given three years of intensive community control supervision. His driver’s license was also suspended for life.

Alcides L. Ordonez-Cruz, 27, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, made an oral request for a continuance of his jury trial, which is scheduled for September 28-30. Judge Burchfield granted the request and scheduled a pretrial conference for 9 a.m. September 28.

Two people appeared in court for probation violation hearings.

Taylor A. Vannett, 22, of Van Wert, denied violating conditions 14 and 17 of the Standard Conditions of Community Control by failing to report to probation and being unsuccessfully discharged from the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. A hearing has been set on the matter for 10:30 a.m. September 30.

Daniel Huber, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating conditions 8 and 10 of his community control by failing to report and testing positive for an illegal substance. Judge Burchfield revoked Huber’s personal surety bond and resentenced him to three years of community control, as well as an additional 30 days in jail. He must also perform 100 hours of community service.

On Tuesday, Jose Melgar Revolorio, 40, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested more time to prepare his case. The request was granted and a pretrial conference was set for 9 a.m. September 28.