Preview: 2-0 Van Wert at 0-2 Wapakoneta

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Two up, two down and a big challenge ahead.

That’s the story of the season so far for the Van Wert Cougars, who opened the 2020 season by beating Elida and Defiance by a combined score of 111-40. Now, perennial power Wapakoneta looms in the first road game of the year for the Cougars.

“I know our guys are excited to go over there and play,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. It has been a long time since we have won at Wapakoneta, 2004 from what I’ve heard. We are excited to go play four full quarters and see if we can come away with the win against a very good team.”

Owen Treece hurts defenses with his arm and his legs. Jerry Mason photo

That win Recker referred to was a 12-0 victory on September 17, 2004, but the two teams have had some notable games since then, including a 21-20 Wapakoneta win in 2015 and a 13-7 win by the Redskins at Eggerss Stadium last year.

Wapakoneta enters the game 0-2 and has had some players miss the first two games due to COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. The Redskins were without a number of starters last week, but still traded blows with St. Marys Memorial before falling 14-7 in overtime.

“We are disappointed with the outcome of the first two weeks but extremely pleased with the effort our players have given us,” Wapakoneta head coach Travis Moyer said. “We have faced a great deal of adversity and our program has shown resilience during these times.”

“From what I’ve seen on film, Wapak is still a very strong, skilled, and well-coached team,” Recker said. “I would say they have faced as much adversity as anyone up to this point in the season and were in overtime with St. Marys. “I think Coach (Travis) Moyer is a fantastic coach and he will always have them ready to play.”

The Redskins may throw some different looks at teams, but the base philosophy remains the same – run the ball, then run it some more, then play tough defense. Despite an 0-2 record, Wapakoneta has allowed just 28 points this season.

“They will show a lot of different formations to our defense and we will have to defend them all,” Recker explained. “They are a much more capable passing team this year, which causes us to have to defend both the run and pass. Wapak’s defense is always one of the best in the league – they are not complicated or flashy on defense, but they fight off blocks, run to the ball, and each player on defense knows his role, which makes them very efficient defensively.”

That defense is expected to a challenge to a Cougar offense that has rolled to 820 yards and 16 touchdowns in two games. Running back Nate Jackson has rushed 16 times for 182 yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Owen Treece has 28 carries for 130 and three scores.

Through the air, Treece has 34-of-51 passes for 470 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception. Jackson has eight catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns, while Dru Johnson, Connor Pratt and Maddix Crutchfield have six catches apiece and a combined 366 yards. In addition, Damon McCracken has made 13 of 15 extra points.

Another big plus for the Cougars so far is just one turnover so far, compared to 10 by opponents in the first two games.

“We need to have a great game from our offensive line and we need to create turnovers,” Recker stated. “We are plus-9 in turnover ratio this year, but Wapak will not just give us the ball. We are going to work hard on creating turnovers and ball security this week and need to see that pay off on Friday.”

While Wapakoneta has enjoyed previous success against Van Wert, Moyer believes his players will have their hands full on Friday night.

“Van Wert is a very well coached football team,” Moyer said of the Cougars. “They have a dual threat quarterback that can hurt you with his arm and his legs and they have the ability to put athletes in space. We will need to tackle well in the open field. Defensively, they are physical upfront and athletic on the back end. When we get an opportunity to make a big play we have to take advantage of that opportunity.”

Friday’s Van Wert at Wapakoneta game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.