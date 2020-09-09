Roundup: volleyball, tennis, soccer, golf

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Ottoville 0

Carlee Young had 38 digs and Van Wert enjoyed a 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 straight set win over Ottoville on Tuesday.

Van Wert’s Finley Foster recorded 30 assists, Marianna Ickes had 18 digs and Rylee Dunn had a dozen kills, while Jaylyn Rickard finished with 11 kills in the win.

Van Wert (2-4) will play at St. Marys Memorial on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Elida 1

ELIDA — Undefeated Lincolnview dropped the first set but rallied for a 23-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-19 win at Elida on Tuesday.

Kendall Bollenbacher led the way with 17 kills and 19 digs, while Madison Williams had 12 kills and a team-high 25 digs. Zaria King had 17 digs and Elaina O’Neill added 14. Brianna Ebel had 42 assists for the Lady Lancers.

Lincolnview (5-0) will return to action Thursday at Kalida.

Marion Local 3 Crestview 1

CONVOY — Undefeated Marion Local (7-0) defeated Crestview 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-10 on Tuesday.

Cali Gregory had 25 assists, Kali Small had 11 digs, Myia Etzler had eight kills and Brynn Putnam was 7-7 from the service line with an ace.

Bailey Gregory was 13-14 serving with an ace, had seven kills and nine digs, and Laci McCoy finished with seven kills. Raegan Hammons was 9-10 serving with nine digs.

Crestview (1-3) will host Wayne Trace on Thursday.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Celina 0

Van Wert turned in another dominating performace with a 5-0 sweep of Celina on Tuesday.

Allie Etter turned in a 6-4, 6-0 win over Charley Spencer at first singles, while second singles player Grace Lott and third singles player Lizzie Rutkowski won 6-0, 6-0 over Suzie Good and Brooke Fricke.

At first doubles, Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner earned a 7-5, 2-6, 6-0 win over Celina’s Jodi Perry and Maddie White, while the second doubles team of Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Havill won 6-2, 6-1 over Sammy Taylor and Sydney Boedicker.

Van Wert will play at Elida on Thursday.

Soccer

Spencerville 3 Lincolnview 1 (boys)

SPENCERVILLE — Will Gallaspie scored a pair of goals to lift Spencerville over Lincolnview 3-1 on Tuesday.

Clayton Leeth scored Lincolnview’s lone goal, with the assist going to Fletcher Collins.

The Lancers (1-2-3) will travel to Kalida on Thursday.

Miller City 4 Van Wert 0 (boys)

MILLER CITY — In the battle of cats, the Wildcats defeated the Cougars 4-0 at Miller City on Tuesday.

Van Wert (1-4) is scheduled to play at Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Wapakoneta 7 Van Wert 0 (girls)

The Lady Cougars fell to 0-6 (0-2 WBL) on the season with a 7-0 Western Buckeye League loss to visiting Wapakoneta on Tuesday.

Van Wert will play at St. Marys Memorial on Monday.

Bluffton 8 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Crestview was shut out by senior-laden Bluffton 8-0 on Tuesday.

Emily Karcher had 19 saves for the Lady Knights.

Crestview (3-2) will play Lima Central Catholic at Spartan Stadium on Thursday.

Golf

Bryan 159 Van Wert 171 (boys)

Van Wert shot a season-best 171, but the Cougars fell to Bryan 159-171 at Willow Bend on Tuesday.

Evan Knittle was match medalist with a score of 37, and runner-up medalist honors were shared by Van Wert’s Jace Fast and Bryan’s Nolan Kidston with a pair of 39s. Rounding out the scoring for the Cougars was Blake Boher with a 47 and Cameron Terhark with a 48.

The Cougars (3-5) return to action Thursday at Willow Benf against St. Marys Memorial.

Fort Recovery 195 Lincolnview 211 (girls)

PORTLAND (IN) – Lincolnview crossed the state line for non-conference golf, but fell to Fort Recovery 195-211 at Portland Golf Club on Tuesday.

Aryonna Hoghe led the Lady Lancers with a 49, followed by Winter Boroff (51), Annie Mendenhall (55) and Zoey Tracy (56).

Fort Recovery’s Jalyn Bruns was the match medalist with a 36.

Lincolnview (3-3) will host Wapakoneta at Willow Bend today.