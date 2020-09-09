VW man arrested, 3 others face charges

VW independent/submitted information

A Van Wert County man was arrested on a Putnam County warrant, while three others face charges related to a search conducted at a residence at 21092 U.S. 224 on Tuesday.

Wesley Endicott

Wesley Endicott, no age listed, was arrested at the above residence on a warrant charging him with two counts of aggravated felony possession of methamphetamine. According to Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach, deputies obtained information during the arrest that allowed them to obtain a search warrant for the property related to possible drug activity.

Sheriff Riggenbach reported that several items were seized as evidence during the search conducted on the residence. Those items included:

A moderate amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Several firearms.

Digital scales.

A moderate amount of suspected drug paraphernalia.

Suspected liquid narcotics.

Items collected during the search of a residence on U.S. 224. Sheriff’s Office photo

Following his arrest, Endicott was taken to the Van Wert-Putnam County line, where he was turned over to deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Three other people, Christopher L. Kirk, 32, and Michael R. Scarbrough, 60, both of Van Wert, and Jessica L. Antoine, 27, of Continental, were served summonses charging each with obstructing official business, a misdemeanor of the second degree. They will all be arraigned in Van Wert Municipal Court.

Sheriff Riggenbach said the investigation into drug activity is continuing and additional charges may be filed. In addition, a nuisance abatement letter was sent to the owner of the property to make the owner aware of alleged illegal activity occurring on the property. Nuisance abatement letters direct property owners to take action that would abate further illegal activity. The law also allows for the seizure of property when owners knowingly allow illegal activity to continue.

The sheriff also asks that anyone with information on drug activity contact his office at 419.238.3866 or via the sheriff’s website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com by clicking on the “submit a crime tip” link Those reporting information can remain anonymous.