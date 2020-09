Girls golf: Wapakoneta tops Lincolnview

Van Wert independent sports

Wapakoneta defeated Lincolnview 195-210 in non-conference girls’ golf action at Willow Bend on Wednesday.

Winter Boroff led the Lady Lancers with a 47, followed by Aryonna Hoghe (51), Annie Mendenhall (55) and Zoey Tracy (57).

Wapakoneta’s Jackie Oen was the match medalist with a 45.