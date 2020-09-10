Vantage LPN pinning ceremony conducted

VW independent/submitted information

Sixteen graduates of the Vantage Career Center Adult Education Licensed Practical Nursing program were recognized during a Pinning Ceremony held on August 20.

Adult Education Director Kathleen Tyler welcomed family and friends who attended the ceremony in support of the graduates, while Superintendent Rick Turner commended the students for their hard work and dedication during a time where individuals in the healthcare field are needed now more than ever.

During opening remarks, Practical Nursing Instructor Jessica Hoyng proudly asked students to: “Reflect back, as this pin is bestowed upon you, and take pride in the accomplishments of you and your peers.”

Vantage Adult Education Licensed Practical Nursing program graduate Kayla Ballard of Ohio City is shown receiving the Practical Nursing graduate pin, presented by her mother. Vantage photo

Hoyng added on behalf of all the instructors: “The past several months have not been easy for these graduates. They had to transition to online learning at a moment’s notice. They have shown flexibility and determination as we then had to re-acclimate to the classroom setting to finish out the program. This was an untraditional year for these ladies, but we are so very proud of them and all they have accomplished.”

Class speaker and graduate Baylee Hall of Willshire delivered an emotional speech.

“I hope we all know how lucky we are to be joining one of the most rewarding career fields,” she noted. “Nurses see the world in its most raw, inexplicable, unfair form of reality, and somehow by the grace of their inherent hope for humanity, and unmeasurable depth of courage, still love it.

“How lucky are we to be going into a career where every day we wake up for work, we know we will either touch a life or a life will touch ours,” she added.

Special awards were presented by to students who achieved high test scores in the following categories: Chelsea Garcia: Highest Score for HESI Exit Exam; Alicia Gilbert: Highest Score for HESI Maternity Exam and Highest Score for HESI Medical-Surgical Exam; Callie Harris: Highest Score for HESI Pediatrics Exam and Highest Score for HESI Pharmacology Exam; Dana Rosswurm: Highest Score for HESI Fundamentals of Nursing Exam; and Kayla Ballard: Perfect Attendance.

During the pinning ceremony, family members of the graduates were welcomed to present the students with the Practical Nursing graduate pins. The 2020 Licensed Practical Nurse graduating class includes: Kayla Ballard, Becca Bowers, Angelia Clopton, Shelby Coats, Cheylynn Countermon, Chelsea Garcia, Alicia Gilbert, Baylee Hall, Stephanie Hammond, Callie Harris, Heather Krugh, Kylee McCague, Dana Rosswurm, Ashley Shaffer, Alexis Turner, and Shelby Wilhelm.

Closing remarks were delivered by Practical Nursing Instructor Erin Askins.

“I have witnessed each and every one of you step out of your comfort zone and spread your wings this year. You make me proud,” she said. “You are all great nurses!”

The following clinical facilities hosted this year’s graduating class: Briarwood Village, Community Health Professionals, Meadows of Kalida, Mercy Health St. Rita’s, Paulding County Hospital, Ridgeview Behavioral Health, Vancrest Health Care, Van Wert Manor, and Van Wert Health.

Classes have begun for the Class of 2021. The Practical Nursing Program consists of 1,318 hours completed in 11 months, with clinical and laboratory components. Clinical experiences will take place at local hospitals and long-term care facilities. For more information about the Vantage Adult Education Practical Nursing program, visit http://www.vantagecareercenter.com/practicalnurseprog.aspx.