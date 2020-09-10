VW County sees 3rd COVID-19 death

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported the third death of a county resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was in the 70-79 age range. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the county has reported a total of 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 10 cases since last Thursday. Age ranges are as follows: one case in birth-19 age range, four cases in 20-29 age range, one case in 30-39 age range, two cases in 50-59 age range, one case in 60-69 age range, and one case in the 70-79 age range. The Health Department is reporting confirmed cases only. The coronavirus.ohio.gov dashboard shows total cases when Van Wert County is selected, and those accessing that site must select confirmed to see the difference in confirmed versus probable cases. The health department reports COVID-19 statistics weekly on Thursday afternoon. For daily updates go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.