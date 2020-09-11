Football Friday Scoreboard 9/11/2020

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Week No. 3 high school football games played in the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference and the Midwest Athletic Conference.

WBL

Van Wert 34 Wapakoneta 0

Elida 27 Bath 7

Kenton 51 Celina 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 27 St. Marys Memorial 20 (2 OTS)

Shawnee 7 Defiance 0

NWC

Crestview 42 Delphos Jefferson 6

Bluffton 48 Ada 46

Columbus Grove 30 Allen East 21

Spencerville 26 Paulding 20

GMC

Edgerton 47 Antwerp 13

Fairview 63 Ayersville 15

Tinora 41 Hicksville 0

Wayne Trace 41 Troy Christian 7 (non-conference)

MAC

Anna 34 Parkway 33

Coldwater 51 Fort Recovery 37

Marion Local 21 Versailles 20

New Bremen 38 Delphos St. John’s 6

St. Henry 28 Minster 7

TRAC

Fremont Ross 42 Lima Sr. 6

Saturday – Liberty-Benton at Lima Central Catholic