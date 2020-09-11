Football Friday Scoreboard 9/11/2020
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of Week No. 3 high school football games played in the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference and the Midwest Athletic Conference.
WBL
Van Wert 34 Wapakoneta 0
Elida 27 Bath 7
Kenton 51 Celina 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 27 St. Marys Memorial 20 (2 OTS)
Shawnee 7 Defiance 0
NWC
Crestview 42 Delphos Jefferson 6
Bluffton 48 Ada 46
Columbus Grove 30 Allen East 21
Spencerville 26 Paulding 20
GMC
Edgerton 47 Antwerp 13
Fairview 63 Ayersville 15
Tinora 41 Hicksville 0
Wayne Trace 41 Troy Christian 7 (non-conference)
MAC
Anna 34 Parkway 33
Coldwater 51 Fort Recovery 37
Marion Local 21 Versailles 20
New Bremen 38 Delphos St. John’s 6
St. Henry 28 Minster 7
TRAC
Fremont Ross 42 Lima Sr. 6
Saturday – Liberty-Benton at Lima Central Catholic
POSTED: 09/11/20 at 9:47 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports