NWC football tournament matchups set
Van Wert independent sports
First round matchups are set for the Northwest Conference football tournament. All quarterfinal games will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday, including Bluffton at Crestview.
No. 1 seed (West) Spencerville vs. No. 4 seed (East) Ada
No. 2 seed (East) Allen East vs. No. 3 seed (West) Paulding
No. 1 seed (East) Columbus Grove vs. No. 4 seed (West) Delphos Jefferson
No. 2 seed (West) Crestview vs. No. 3 seed (East) Bluffton
POSTED: 09/12/20 at 8:34 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports