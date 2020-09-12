Ray Bates

Ray Bates, 93, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:03 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hearth & Home in Van Wert.

He was born September 19, 1926, in Van Wert, the son of Ray Bates Sr. and Jennie Ellen (Potts) Bates, who both preceded him in death. On September 19, 1951, in Somerville, Massachusetts, he married Florence Winifred “Flo” (Carroll) Bates, who died June 18, 2009.

Survivors include his four children, Nancy (Larry) Taylor of Gahanna, Virginia “Ginger” (Chris) Service of Van Wert, Kathleen “Kathy” (Tony) Sprague of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Patricia “Patti” Mathew of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Heather (Travis) Custer, Jaclyn (Chris) Malfara, Kristen (Ryan) Spurgeon, Kelly (Josh) Avalos, Adam Service, Alex (Yang) Service, Michelle (Nate) Florence, Clint (Lindsay) Mathew, and Lauren (Josh) Lutz; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas (Barbara) Bates of Van Wert; and one sister, Mary Tierney of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry L. Bates, and one sister, Helen Louise Censullo.

Ray worked as a machine operator for Chrysler Corporation, he was a 1945 graduate of Van Wert High School. He also was a U.S. Army veteran who served from January 15, 1945 to November 29, 1946. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 178, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, all in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, and from noon until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Legion Post 178 or VFW Post 5803.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.