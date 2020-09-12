S’ville man charged in shooting death

VW independent/submitted information

VENEDOCIA — A Spencerville man is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Venedocia residence early Saturday morning.

Trey M. Jones

Trey M. Jones, 23, has been arrested on one count of reckless homicide, a felony of the third degree, in connection with the shooting, according to Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach.

Deputies began investigating after receiving a 9-1-1 call at 12:57 a.m. Saturday that someone had been shot at a residence in Venedocia. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man in the yard next to the residence who was unconscious and not breathing, with people at the scene performing CPR on the victim.

Deputies continued CPR until a Van Wert Fire Department EMS squad arrived at the scene. The squad then transported the shooting victim, identified as George McLaurine, 19, of Lima, to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation, including consultation with the county prosecutor’s office, led to the charge against Jones, who is being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending an initial appearance in Van Wert Municipal Court.

Sheriff Riggenbach said the investigation continues and additional charges may be presented to the county grand jury at a future session.