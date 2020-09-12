Vet thanks Gibson’s BBQ for meal

To the Editor:

This year, the Van Wert County Fair took on a different look due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There was no Kids Day, nor a Senior Citizens Day or a Veterans Day. But again, this year, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ from Convoy provided free meals to all veterans on September 2.

You could drive-thru and pick up your delicious meal without even leaving your vehicle. Gibson’s restaurant in Convoy has been closed to inside seating due to Covid-19, and his meals are served via the back door to drive-up customers. This has not been a financially good year for him, as well as other food establishments. However, this did not stop him from providing these meals to our veterans.

On behalf of Van Wert County veterans I would like to say “thank you” to Gibson’s for the outstanding meal provided to us again this year. Once this is over, I urge all veterans to be sure to visit his restaurant in Convoy and support him financially.

Thank you and God Bless America,

Michael C. Stanley

Ohio Army National Guard (retired)

via email