Esther T. Riojas

Esther T. Riojas, 87, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.

She was born May 25, 1933, in Hindes, Texas, the daughter of Jose and Antonia (Garcia) Torrez, who both preceded her in death. On December 10, 1950, Esther married the love of her life, Pedro Riojas. Together, they shared years of memories.

Esther attended Trinity Friends Church. She enjoyed sewing and knitting, as well as shopping. Esther was a giving person who would help her family and friends in any way she could. She loved flowers and enjoyed the roses and plants that Pedro grew for her.

She is survived by her husband, Pedro of Van Wert; three sons, Rojelio (Rosmarie Rios) Riojas of Van Wert, Esequel (Rosalinda) Riojas of Michigan, and Anselmo Riojas of Van Wert; a brother, Alejandro; three sisters, Antionia, Elma, and Janie; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Pedro Jr.; six brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Dr. Tom Kinnan officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

