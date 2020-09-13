ODOT lists VW County highway projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has listed highway projects that will likely affect traffic in Van Wert County this week. Those projects are as follow:

U.S. 30 at U.S. 224, both eastbound and westbound, Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for a project that will reconstruct and lower the pavement beneath the U.S. 224 overhead to increase vertical clearance. The project also includes drainage work, and replacement of barrier wall and guardrail. The project is expected to be completed in late October.

South 30 westbound entrance ramp from U.S. 224 will close September 14 for approximately 30 days.

14 for approximately 30 days. Detour : U.S. 30 eastbound to U.S. 127 back to U.S. 30 westbound (see map).

: U.S. 30 eastbound to U.S. 127 back to U.S. 30 westbound (see map). South 30 traffic will be maintained in one lane in each direction.

Liberty Union Road from U.S. 30 to Terry Road closed August 10 for approximately three months.

A Multi Route paving project began work August 10. The project includes resurfacing of the existing pavement, pavement repairs, work on curb ramps, and widening of bridge approaches on U.S. 224. Lane restrictions will be in place with traffic being maintained by flaggers. Work is expected to be finished by early October.