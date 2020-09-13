Wassenberg calls for photography entries

VW independent/submitted information

Wassenberg Art Center is calling for entries for its 43rd annual Photography Exhibit. This highly-regarded exhibit is juried by professional photographers, professors, or curators of distinction who select current works of the highest quality. Cash awards total $1,500.

All photographers, both amateur and professional, are encouraged to apply. Youths age 16-18 are also able to enter. Each accepted piece will be added to Wassenberg’s new online store, in addition to being displayed in the gallery.

All new categories include World on Fire, Abandoned Architecture and Machinery, Landscape Montage, Pandemic, Macro Food, and Natural Oddities.

A prospectus and entry form can be found at www.wassenbergartcenter.org. For more information, call 419.238.6837.