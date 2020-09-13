Writer has old photos, postcards
To the Editor:
I’m contacting people in Van Wert because I went to visit my brother a few years back and he found some old postcards and three photos of a child in an envelope and gave them to me.
They are as old as 1909, and one of them is on leather. The names I can make out are Jesse H. Black, Ralph Black, Luie Cox, From Peter Binefoor, Clorinda, Ida, cousin Katie, RR 2, Box 108, Dixon, Ohio.
This is not a prank. Just thought it would be a very interesting conversation piece of history, especially for these families.
Thank you,
Pastor Rick Nieves
Zebulon, North Carolina
via email
