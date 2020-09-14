Knight CC teams run at Bearcat Invite

Van Wert independent sports

SPENCERVILLE – The Crestview Lady Knights CC team finished fifth out of 13 teams in the Red division of the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational on Saturday, while the Knights earned a team trophy by placing fourth out of 16 teams.

The first five runners for Lady Knights were Emily Greulach (27th, 22:40), Lauren Walls (34th, 23:06), Kate Leeth (41st, 23:34), Adalynn Longstreth (46th, 23:42) and Megan Mosier (49th, 23:51).

St. Henry won the Red Division, followed by Botkins, Delphos St. John’s and Antwerp.

The first five runners for the Knights were Hayden Tomlinson (18th, 18:11), Maddux Cunningham (26th, 18:47), Jayden Renner (30th, 18:57.8), Isaiah Watts (31st, 18:57.9) and Dayton Schuerman (36th, 19:13).

Crestview will compete in the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue and Gold Invitational on Saturday.

Botkins won the Red Division, followed by Covington and Houston.