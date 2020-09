Lancers finish second

Lincolnview golfers traveled to Pond-A-River Golf Club in Woodburn, Indiana on Saturday and finished second behind Paulding at the Antwerp Invitational. The Lancers shot a 331 as a team, while the Panthers claimed the title with a 328. Top scorers were Dane Ebel, Avery Slusher (career-best) and Grant Glossett, who each shot an 82, and Landon Price carded an 85. Photo provided