Random Thoughts: all football edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts feature centers around football and volleyball polls, Western Buckeye League football, last Friday’s Ada/Bluffton game, Parkway, defense optional, Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field and the Cleveland Browns.

Football poll

Van Wert’s 3-0 start was enough to impress Associated Press high school football poll voters. The Cougars are ranked 12th in Division IV in the first poll released on Monday.

Despite a loss to Bath, fellow WBL member Kenton is ranked No. 8 in Division IV, while the MAC has two No. 1 teams – Coldwater in Division VI and Marion Local in Division VII, along with New Bremen and St. Henry, 12th and 14th in Division VII. GMC member Fairview is No. 11 in Division VI, and two NWC teams are ranked as well – Columbus Grove, No. 14 in Division VI and Spencerville, No. 13 in Division VII. Lima Central Catholic is ranked No. 4 in Division VII.

Not a bad showing for the area

Volleyball poll

Defending Division IV state champion New Bremen is ranked No. 1 in the first Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll of the season. It was released on Monday, and Lincolnview is ranked 18th.

The two teams met Monday night, with New Bremen winning 3-1.

Western Buckeye League

What in the world is going on in the WBL this year?

Elida is 2-1 after a pair of upsets, Wapakoneta is 0-3 and improving Bath topped Kenton in Week No. 1. St. Marys Memorial has played back-to-back overtime games.

Van Wert is the only undefeated team left in the WBL but has big challenges ahead, starting with the Roughriders this Friday. That’s an intriguing matchup.

Best of luck to the Cougars in that one.

Ada/Bluffton

How about last Friday’s Ada-Bluffton football game?

Ada scored 22 points in the third quarter and led 30-22 entering the fourth quarter, only to see Bluffton score 26 points in the fourth quarter, including three touchdowns in a four minute span, to win 48-46.

The Pirates rolled up 470 yards of offense in the win, the first of the season after facing Columbus Grove and Allen East in the first two weeks of the seaon.

Bluffton will play at Crestview in the NWC tournament opener this Friday.

Parkway

After Anna scored 13 fourth quarter points to edge Parkway 34-33 last Friday, here’s hoping the Panthers can notch win No. 1 this Friday night.

The opponent: 0-3 Minster.

Defense anyone?

A high school football score caught my eye Saturday morning – Clinton-Massie 86 Western Brown 54. It sounded like a basketball blowout score, and I doubled checked to make sure it was correct. It was.

Clinton-Massie (3-0), which is in Division IV, is currently averaging 62 points per game. Meanwhile, Western Brown is a Division III school that beat Hillsboro 62-6 in Week No. 1, then lost 77-61 to New Richmond the following week.

Defense apparently hasn’t been a priority the past two weeks.

Harmon Field

Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field is a beautiful facility.

They’ve hosted a number of playoff games over the years, including a Division III state semifinal game in 2018.

I won’t be shocked if Harmon Field hosts a state championship football game in November.

Cleveland Browns

New season, new coaching staff, new front office personnel, etc., but the same old results – an embarrassing loss in the season opener against Baltimore.

I try not to overreact after one game, but despite some optimism by fans, it already looks like it could be another long season.

Monday Night Football

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.

I wish Monday Night Football would stick with the format they use in Week No. 1 – a 7:15 game and a 10:15 game.

It won’t happen for a variety of reasons, but it would be better than Thursday night games, which usually turn out to be not-so-good ones.

If you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.