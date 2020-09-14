Roundup: volleyball, golf, tennis, soccer

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Parkway 3 Crestview 2

CONVOY — In a five set thriller, Parkway defeated Crestview 25-14, 19-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-9 on Monday.

After winning the second and third games, the Lady Knights were plagued by unforced errors and couldn’t get into an agressive offense.

Kali Small was 15-17 serving with a pair of aces, Laci McCoy had 15 kills, Cali Gregory finished with 35 assists and 13 digs, and Bailey Gregory tallied 17 digs. Reagan Hammons finished with 14 digs, and Small had 12.

Crestview (2-4) will host Spencerville tonight.

Coldwater 3 Van Wert 0

COLDWATER — State ranked Coldwater (T-18th in Division III) defeated Van Wert in straight sets 25-14, 25-6, 25-17 on Monday.

Jaylyn Rickard and Carlee Young each had 15 digs for Van Wert, while Finley Foster finished with seven assists.

The Lady Cougars will play at Delphos St. John’s tonight.

Golf

Lincolnview 185 Delphos Jefferson 185 Crestview 216 Ada 237

DELPHOS — Lincolnview topped the NWC field of four at the Delphos Country Club on Monday, defeating Delphos Jefferson 185-192 and beating Crestview (216) and Ada (237) in match play.

Evan Miller led the Lancers with a 43, followed by Avery Slusher (44) Dane Ebel (47) and Landon Price (51).

Will Sharpe (52) led Crestview, followed by Trey Skelton (53), Tanner Myers (55) and Evan Scarlett (56).

Elida 171 Van Wert 172

The Van Wert Cougars lost a nail biter to the Elida Bulldogs 171-172 at Willow Bend on Monday.

With the first four scores posted, the Cougars were leading 174-180. With the last group still finishing up on the course, Van Wert’s Lochlen Purmort shos a 48 to lower the team score by two more shots, but Elida’s Brice Engle from Elida carded a 47 to lower their team score by nine shots to claim the one shot victory over the Cougars.

Match Medalist honors went to Cameron Terhark with a career-best 37. Runner-up medalist went to a pair of Bulldogs, Cameron Collins and Carson Harmon, each with 41.

Van Wert’s WBL record dropped to 3-5 and while Elida improved to 6-2.

The Cougars will hit the road on Thursday for their last league match at Hidden Creek Golf Club against the Bath Wildcats.

Tennis

Bath 3 Van Wert 2

Van Wert picked up wins at third singles and second doubles but fell to Bath 3-2 on Monday.

Lizzie Rutkowski recorded an impressive 6-0, 6-0 win over Lexi White at third singles, while Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Havill rallied for an 0-6, 6-4, 6-3 win at second doubles.

Bath’s Ester Bolon defeated Allie Etter 6-4, 6-1 at first singles, while Ruby Bolon beat Grace Lott 6-1, 6-0 at second singles. Bath’s first doubles team of Elena Oliver and Anne Oliver posted a 6-1, 6-2 win over Natalie Benner and Sophie Rutkowski.

“Bath has a great team and their season shows it,” Van Wert head coach Katie Peterson said. “They are very competitive and we were happy with how we matched up to them. We are getting excited for WBLs next week, and we’re ready to use our experience from during the season.”

The Lady Cougars (9-4, 6-3 WBL) will host Ayersville next Monday.

Soccer (girls)

St. Marys Memorial 13 Van Wert 0

ST. MARYS — Van Wert fell to 0-7 with a 13-0 loss to St. Marys Memorial on Monday.

The Lady Cougars will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.