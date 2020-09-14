Soccer Shoot winners

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 recently held its annual Soccer Shoot for 21 youngsters who competed in different divisions. Trophies were awarded to first, second and third place finishers and all first place winners advanced to district competition scheduled for Saturday, September 26, in Findlay. Winners included: Under 8 Girls: first place: Nora Longstreth; second place: Sydney Roth; third place: Alexandria Short; Under 8 Boys: first place: Bryce Miller; second place: Dawson Perl; third place: Brody Mills; Under 10 Girls: first place: Adelynn Karcher; second place: Kyleigh Cummings; Under 10 Boys: first place: Carson Miller; second place: Ryder Brown; third place: Eben Berryman; Under 12 Boys: first place: Drew Tracey; second place: Aaron Sawyer; third place: Connor Norton; Under 12 Girls: first place: Riley Brown; second place: Ainsley Hoffman. Photo submitted