VW Lady Cougars sweep Napoleon 5-0

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert improved to 9-3 overall with a 5-0 sweep of Napoleon in girls’ non-conference tennis action at Van Wert High School on Saturday.

Allie Etter won at first singles, defeating Gracie Butler 6-1, 6-0, while 6-0, 6-0 victories were posted at second and third singles – Grace Lott over Mea Eberly and Lizzie Rutkowski over Thea Pedew.

At first doubles, Lizzie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Elle Stacey and Kyrah Rodriguez and at second doubles, Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Havill enjoyed a 6-2, 6-1 win over Allison Spangler and Ashlynn Highfield,

The Lady Cougars will host Bath today.