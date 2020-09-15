Democrat headquarters to open soon

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Democratic headquarters will have its grand opening at 5 p.m. Monday, September 21, at 325 E. Main St. in Van Wert (across from the Van Wert Post office).

The organization will have a speaker from the Ohio representative for rural Ohio. There will also be signage available, plus tickets for a drive-thru dinner catered by The Deli On Main scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The Democratic headquarters will open the following day and be open weekdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to man the headquarters and anyone wanting to help should call 419.203.9133.