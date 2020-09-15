Local HS roundup: golf, volleyball, soccer

Van Wert independent sports

Golf

NWC girls tournament

Depending champion Delphos Jefferson (187) won the NWC girls golf tournament at Willow Bend on Tuesday, while Lincolnview finished second with a season-best 203, followed by Crestview (257) and Bluffton (268).

With a score of 39, Lincolnview’s Winter Boroff was the match medalist and became a two-time NWC Player of the Year. Aryonna Hoghe shot a 52 for the Lady Lancers, Zoey Tracy finished with a 54 and Dylann Carey fired a 58.

Crestview was led by Bri Hahn, who carded a 55. Audrey Lichtensteiger finished with a 65, followed by Kayla Leppard (68) and Liz Gent (69).

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Paulding 0

PAULDING — Lady Lancers shook off Monday’s loss to New Bremen with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-15 victory at Paulding on Tuesday.

Madison Williams and Kendall Bollenbacher each had 12 digs, while Elaina O’Neill and Zadria King each finished with 10. Williams had a team high 10 kills and Sami Sellers had nine. Bri Ebel led the way with 26 assists.

Lincolnview will play at Shawnee on Saturday.

Delphos St. John’s 3 Van Wert 1

DELPHOS — Delphos St. John’s defeated visiting Van Wert 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18 on Tuesday.

Jaylyn Rickard had 17 kills and 11 digs, while Carlee Young finished with 16 digs. Izzy Carr had 11 digs and Finley Foster finished with 28 assists. Marianna Ickes had eight kills and Kayla Krites had a pair of aces.

The Lady Cougars (2-7) will host top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Spencerville at Crestview

Tuesday’s scheduled match between Spencerville and Crestview was postponed until Monday, September 21.

Soccer

Crestview 4 Ada 2 (girls)

ADA — Adessa Alvarez scored a pair of goals and Macy Kulwicki and Katelyn Castle added one apiece to lift Crestview past Ada 4-2 on Tuesday. Castle added an assist and Emily Karcher finished with seven saves.

The Lady Knights fell behind 1-0 early on, but scored four straight goals after that.

Crestview (4-3) will play at Fort Jennings on Thursday.

St. Marys Memorial 4 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The Cougars were shut out by visiting St. Marys Memorial 4-0 on Tuesday.

Van Wert (1-6, 1-2 WBL) will play at Paulding on Thursday.