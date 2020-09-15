Recking Crew to hold annual golf outing

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Tailgate Tour Recking Crew will be holding its annual golf outing at Hickory Sticks Golf Club on Saturday September 26, with registration beginning at 12:30 p.m. and tee off at 2 that afternoon. All funds raised through this event are used to support and supplement Van Wert High School football equipment and facility needs.

The Van Wert Tailgate Tour Recking Crew was established in 2014 when a group of community members worked together to raise funds for new and much needed home and away uniforms for the Van Wert High School Football program. Since then, the Recking Crew has provided funding for several large projects, including a $10,000 locker room renovation inside the S.F. Goedde Building in 2015, the purchase of an inflatable tunnel for the team’s entrance at home games, the acquisition of a trailer to haul equipment to away football games, the addition of gray uniforms in 2018 and replacement of the goal posts at Eggerss Stadium in 2020.

In addition, the Crew holds tailgates that are open to the public prior to each home and away game and it sponsors a public pep rally and bonfire the week of homecoming, as well as assisting with funding additional equipment and facility and team expenses throughout the season. Due to COVID 19, this year’s pep rally is yet to be determined.

Various sponsorship levels are available for businesses and individuals for the golf outing. Platinum ($600), Gold ($500), and Silver sponsorships ($400) all include green fees and cart for four players, hole sign, t-shirt with business logo, and a meal after the outing. There are also Player Sponsorships ($240 per team) and Hole sponsors ($100). Interested golfers or sponsors may contact Julie Schaufelberger (jaschauf89@gmail.com) to have a form emailed to them.

The Recking Crew’s grass roots mission is to raise funds which assist in providing equipment and improving facilities, to instill player pride and strengthen the Cougar Football program, therein promoting Cougar Pride communitywide. The Van Wert Tailgate Tour Recking Crew is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.