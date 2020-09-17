Day of Caring blood drive set for Sept. 25

VW independent/submitted information

Thousands of blood donations are needed each and every day to help meet the needs of accident victims, cancer patients, children with blood disorders, and others. To help make a difference, the community is invited to give blood with the American Red Cross at the Van Wert Day of Caring blood drive on Friday, September 25.

This special blood drive is part of the United Way Day of Caring in Van Wert, which promotes community service. The Red Cross is seeking 75 donors to roll up a sleeve and give. All those who come to donate blood at this blood drive will receive a Day of Caring t-shirt, a coupon for a free haircut from SportClips, and a free COVID-19 antibodies test (results within 6-8 weeks).

Everyone at the blood drive will be asked to wear a mask for the duration of the time that they are there, including employees, donors, and volunteers. The only food that will be served at the blood drive will be individually packaged snacks and drinks provided by the Red Cross.

As the Red Cross responds to wildfires, flooding, house fires, and hurricanes, eligible donors are reminded that giving blood during National Preparedness Month in September is one way to help ensure the Red Cross is prepared to respond to patient emergencies across the country every day.

“Van Wert is a caring community, and what better way for its residents to show they care than by helping patients in need and giving blood at the Day of Caring Blood Drive?” said Marianne Hardesty, donor recruitment account manager for the Red Cross.

Every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies. The Red Cross must collect approximately 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,600 hospitals nationwide.

The blood drive will run from noon-6 p.m. in the gymnasium of Trinity Friends Church’s Family Life Center, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800.RED.CROSS.