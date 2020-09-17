Elida Invite champs!

Van Wert’s girls’ cross country team won the Elida Invitational on Tuesday by placing three runners in the top eight: Kyra Welch (third, 19:50), Tyra McClain (fourth, 19:52) and Rachel Spath (eighth, 20:44). Meanwhile, the boys’ team finished second to Columbus Grove and had four runners in the top nine: Hunter Sherer (second, 16:04), Gage Wannemacher (fourth, 16:33), Gage Springer (seventh, 17:02) and Asanke Steyer (ninth, 17:10). Ryan Holliday photo